Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 5,469 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Broadcom makes up 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $883.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $426.41 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $853.14 and its 200 day moving average is $792.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

