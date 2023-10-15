Short Interest in Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Drops By 35.1%

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBLG opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.05. Bone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bone Biologics will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

