Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $34.18 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.18 million and $313,529.04 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015897 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,880.21 or 1.00012006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98257721 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $332,503.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

