Chainbing (CBG) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $116.21 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

