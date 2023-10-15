Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.87 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $97,361.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015897 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,880.21 or 1.00012006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00645062 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $95,476.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

