Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0470 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $21.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,603 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,603.302795 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04702912 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $22,080,909.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

