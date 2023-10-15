Mina (MINA) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Mina has a total market cap of $356.58 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,084,398,653 coins and its circulating supply is 984,919,151 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,084,272,652.8400393 with 984,722,430.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.36334848 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $4,975,353.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

