Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $5.99 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015954 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,848.89 or 1.00055288 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036023 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

