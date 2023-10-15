Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Down 40.5% in September

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freightos in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Freightos
Freightos Price Performance
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Freightos will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Freightos
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGO. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freightos during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Freightos during the 1st quarter worth $172,000.
Freightos Company Profile
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.
See Also
