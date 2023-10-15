Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Down 40.5% in September

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freightos in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Freightos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freightos

Freightos Price Performance

Shares of CRGO opened at $2.30 on Friday. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Freightos will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freightos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGO. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freightos during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Freightos during the 1st quarter worth $172,000.

Freightos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.