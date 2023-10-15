Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $2.56 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00009548 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $210.38 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

