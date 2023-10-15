Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $485.08 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $485.08 million and approximately $788,021.30 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005578 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

