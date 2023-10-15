Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.15 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Kava has a total market cap of $495.99 million and $5.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 845,460,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,449,038 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

