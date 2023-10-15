Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KTB opened at $43.04 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

