ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Short Interest Update

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 8.2% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 58.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ESGEN Acquisition stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. ESGEN Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

