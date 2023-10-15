IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IGIFF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.4208 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

