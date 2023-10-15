The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,480,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 22,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

