Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 89,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 227,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LRMR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 668,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 443,678 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 627,067 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

