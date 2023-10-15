Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96. 3,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vasta Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

