Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Trading Down 13.3%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Progressive Care Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Progressive Care alerts:

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 203.00%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; telepharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and pharmacy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.