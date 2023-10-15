Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 3.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.
