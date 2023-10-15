Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Down 0.4%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

