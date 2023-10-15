Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading Down 15%

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 51,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 15,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Capital A Berhad Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Capital A Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. It also offers engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, event ticketing, and consultancy services. The company provides facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in multimedia content and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital A Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital A Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.