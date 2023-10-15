Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

