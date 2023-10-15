NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.

