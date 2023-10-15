VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VersaBank by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.64. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Featured Stories

