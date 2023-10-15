Short Interest in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Increases By 27.2%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 98,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Upexi stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Upexi has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Upexi during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

