Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Asset Entities Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ASST opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 966.12% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

About Asset Entities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Asset Entities by 171.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

