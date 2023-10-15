MetaMUI Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $53.70 million and approximately $12,684.43 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

