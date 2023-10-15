Metahero 24-Hour Volume Reaches $259,777.57 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Metahero has a market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $259,777.57 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

