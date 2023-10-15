Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $29.89 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $29.89 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004176 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006182 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,429,541,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

