Synthetix Price Reaches $1.87 on Top Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Synthetix has a market cap of $506.88 million and $10.78 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 325,459,366 coins and its circulating supply is 271,077,354 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

