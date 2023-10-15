Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Rises By 50.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBBQ opened at $19.71 on Friday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
