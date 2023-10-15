Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Isracann Biosciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ISCNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Isracann Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Isracann Biosciences
