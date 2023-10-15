Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arrival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Arrival has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 277.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 68.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arrival by 93.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

