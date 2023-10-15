Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Ascent Solar Technologies news, Director Gregory C. Thompson purchased 17,361 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul P. Warley acquired 34,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,079.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASTI opened at $1.25 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1,494.00. The stock has a market cap of $431,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Ascent Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:ASTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($66.00) EPS for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,484.43% and a negative return on equity of 7,017.74%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

