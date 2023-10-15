Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $771,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
