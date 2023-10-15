Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 30,510,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.63 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $899.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

