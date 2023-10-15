Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVRO opened at $6.64 on Friday. Lavoro has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

