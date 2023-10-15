Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Up 14.7% in September

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

NASDAQ ATLX opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Atlas Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

