Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $3.85 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $267.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

