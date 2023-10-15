Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Declines By 14.5%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.22.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 133.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 459,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 263,143 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,205,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.