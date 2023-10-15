Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 388,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BIO opened at $344.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $340.09 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

