Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,267.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,309 shares of company stock worth $3,108,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

