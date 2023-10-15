Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.24. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 416,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 96.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 334,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,175 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

