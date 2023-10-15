China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,215,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,107.5 days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

CHFFF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

About China Everbright Environment Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.