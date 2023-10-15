Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

