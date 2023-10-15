Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.86.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
