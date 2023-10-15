AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIMGet Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 36,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 156,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 11,514.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

