AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 36,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 156,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 11,514.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

