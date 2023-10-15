Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading Up 0.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 190,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
