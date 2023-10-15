Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
