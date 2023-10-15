PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 1.1%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.14 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.54). Approximately 148,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 925,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.55).

PetroTal Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.43 million, a P/E ratio of 494.44 and a beta of 1.99.

PetroTal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from PetroTal’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. PetroTal’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

